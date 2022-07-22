Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the online travel company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Expedia Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 target price on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.30.

EXPE opened at $102.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 88.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,600,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

