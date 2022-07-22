Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,980 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.35.

ORCL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,213,117. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

