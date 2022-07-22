Oraichain Token (ORAI) Price Hits $7.54 on Major Exchanges

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can now be purchased for $7.54 or 0.00018172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oraichain Token has a market cap of $15.42 million and $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,998.13 or 0.99912114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

ORAI is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io. The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain.

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oraichain Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oraichain Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

