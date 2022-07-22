OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT Lowered to $51.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial to $51.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s previous close.

KIDS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.94. The stock had a trading volume of 102,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,171. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The firm has a market cap of $949.60 million, a PE ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 0.88.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harold Ruf purchased 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,978,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,201,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,881,000 after purchasing an additional 132,537 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 374,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,239,000 after purchasing an additional 114,844 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 435,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 51,924 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,153,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

