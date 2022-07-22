Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 53,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 930,647 shares.The stock last traded at $9.87 and had previously closed at $9.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OR has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $46.89 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -106.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $954,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also

