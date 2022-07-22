PAC Global Market Cap Hits $172.59 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005885 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.66 or 0.00567215 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00184180 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAC Global Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

