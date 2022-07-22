Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 1,000 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Palomar Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ PLMR traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.99. The company had a trading volume of 76,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.18. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $79.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

