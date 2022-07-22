Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Price Hits $0.0914 on Exchanges

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $46,625.17 and approximately $78,672.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,953.17 or 1.00005398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin.

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

