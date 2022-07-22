PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

PAR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.60.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

NYSE PAR opened at $41.43 on Monday. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of PAR Technology

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,092,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after acquiring an additional 85,559 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in PAR Technology by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,376,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after acquiring an additional 205,158 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,345,000 after acquiring an additional 124,350 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in PAR Technology by 991.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after acquiring an additional 991,404 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

