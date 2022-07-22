Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $21.19 on Friday. Parke Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Parke Bancorp

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,500 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $60,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,389.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $60,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,389.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,317.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,239 shares of company stock valued at $591,647 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 279,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 105,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Parke Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

