Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases Shares of 3,611 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 144,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

CAH opened at $56.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

