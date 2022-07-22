Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.82 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

