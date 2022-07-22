Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires 6,328 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $22.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

