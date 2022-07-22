Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 951.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after buying an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.46. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.18%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.