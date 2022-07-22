Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after acquiring an additional 451,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,311,000 after buying an additional 65,737 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after buying an additional 257,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,450,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $441.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $432.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.91. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $400.05 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

