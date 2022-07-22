Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.