Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 105 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $316.54 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 target price on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.