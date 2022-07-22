Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 2,952 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.34.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

