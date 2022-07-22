Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 630 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,254.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $307.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.35 and its 200 day moving average is $327.92. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.