Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 745 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Insider Activity

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

