Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 800 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Analog Devices by 14,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,911. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.3 %

ADI stock opened at $165.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.79.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

