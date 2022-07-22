Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 610 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,862 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 80,126 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 81,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 107,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 6,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $200.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

