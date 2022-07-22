Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,510,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,105,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,901,000 after purchasing an additional 466,218 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,352,000 after purchasing an additional 337,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 685,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,632,000 after purchasing an additional 238,439 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $122.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John B. Gibson sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $365,817.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

