Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 229.4% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Paychex by 4.3% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.05 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

