Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.11-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.93 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.29. Paychex has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.