PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Raised by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $310.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

