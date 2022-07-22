Peanut (NUX) Trading 14.6% Higher This Week

Peanut (NUX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Peanut has a market cap of $143,371.02 and $564,256.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

Peanut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

