PegNet Market Capitalization Tops $40,075.20 (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One PegNet coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $40,075.20 and $72.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PegNet has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032399 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org.

Buying and Selling PegNet

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

