Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Shares Down 3.4%

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO – Get Rating) shares were down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.10 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 22.70 ($0.27). Approximately 130,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 91,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.28).

Pelatro Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.42 million and a P/E ratio of -13.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.48.

Pelatro Company Profile

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign lifecycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, customer data platform, and data monetization.

