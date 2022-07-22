Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 97.63% from the stock’s current price.

PTON has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 545,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,421,120. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $126.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 105.1% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 72.1% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 264,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 110,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $3,368,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.