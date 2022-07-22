Peoples Bank OH Acquires 90 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.39 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Stories

