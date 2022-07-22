Peoples Bank OH Acquires New Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after buying an additional 2,179,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after buying an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Philip Morris International by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,224,000 after buying an additional 1,212,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,122,000 after buying an additional 1,076,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $93.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.33.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

