Peoples Bank OH Buys 102 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $407,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Broadcom by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 23,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $517.68 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.66 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $209.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $524.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $567.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

