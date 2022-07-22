Peoples Bank OH Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Peoples Bank OH decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWM opened at $182.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

