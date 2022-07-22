Peoples Bank OH Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,305,000 after buying an additional 898,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,927,000 after buying an additional 658,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $1,499,421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,258,000 after buying an additional 127,822 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,217,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,091,000 after buying an additional 182,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 target price on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.7 %

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $196.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.