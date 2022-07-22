Peoples Bank OH Has $288,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peoples Bank OH reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $408.91 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

