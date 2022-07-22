Peoples Bank OH Has $288,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peoples Bank OH reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Adobe Price Performance
Shares of Adobe stock opened at $408.91 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.