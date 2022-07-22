Peoples Bank OH Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 49.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $211.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.95.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

