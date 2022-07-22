Peoples Bank OH Purchases 132 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,426 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,508,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,351 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.95.
UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.6 %
UNH stock opened at $522.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.59.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.
UnitedHealth Group Company Profile
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.
