Peoples Bank OH Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Peoples Bank OH lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $88.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

