Peoples Bank OH Takes Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 360.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800,598 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,494,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,315 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,891,000 after acquiring an additional 691,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $73.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.38.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 183.01%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also

