PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

PepsiCo has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. PepsiCo has a dividend payout ratio of 63.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $7.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.61 and a 200-day moving average of $168.37. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,445,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,903,000 after buying an additional 60,551 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $1,574,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,550,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,784,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

