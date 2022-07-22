Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:PDOTU) Trading Up 0.2%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:PDOTU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.