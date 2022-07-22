PerkinElmer, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical research company on Friday, November 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

PerkinElmer has a payout ratio of 4.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PerkinElmer to earn $6.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.67. The stock had a trading volume of 389,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.13. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.73.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

