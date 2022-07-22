PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0907 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years. PermRock Royalty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 172.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of PRT stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82.

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 84.15%. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,796,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,185,228.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $390,600 in the last three months.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

