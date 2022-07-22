Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.52

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and traded as high as $31.82. Pershing Square shares last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 16,907 shares traded.

Pershing Square Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.58.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.