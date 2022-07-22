Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Price Tops $1,705.09

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,705.09 or 0.07205422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $1.97 million and $12,399.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,158 coins. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

