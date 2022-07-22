Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.56

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POFCY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.67) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 180 ($2.15) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Petrofac Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

