Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Trading Down 14%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 14% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 256,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,155,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Petroteq Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of C$168.41 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petroteq Energy Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

