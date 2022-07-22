Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $0.26

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001132 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $27.79 million and approximately $274,519.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,055.25 or 0.99914813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00045899 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023233 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,389,230 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phantasma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

