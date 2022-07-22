Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 351.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,521 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after buying an additional 2,179,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,702,000 after purchasing an additional 214,617 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,162,000 after acquiring an additional 166,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $93.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.33. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

